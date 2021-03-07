Trainee pastor grateful for support, life-changing surgery

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

“When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.” Isaiah 43:2

After his plea for assistance to have a life-changing, multi-million-dollar surgery done on his spine, pastor-in-training Marvin Pryce is now a man with renewed faith, who has been restored to health.

The religion and theology student, who faced difficulties doing the most basic of tasks, such as sitting and walking, as a result of a herniated disc in the C Spine, said God, through the kind hearts of his people, prevented him from experiencing paralysis.

“First, I want to thank God for His love and favour on my behalf. The surgery, I would say was a miraculous one. I went into the hospital on Tuesday the 23rd of February, did the surgery on the Wednesday and by the Thursday morning I was up. I came home on Friday the 26th. The surgery lasted for approximately four and half hours. There were two discs removal and replacement and the doctors went through the throat in order to get the C5-C6 and C6-C7 discs,” he shared.

Pryce, who highlighted his plight in Family & Religion on January 24, said for the first time in seven years he can look forward to sleeping, sitting and moving without having to bear excruciating pain.

“My body has been freed from the pain. I am able to sit up, walk around and even to take a comfortable sleep, without being in pain. My doctor has given me a minimum of two weeks before speaking or doing anything. However, he recommended a six-week period before going back to the regular routine of life.”

He said there would not be page enough to share the names of those who played a crucial role in his time of need, but he is beyond grateful and takes no kindness toward him for granted.

“I want to thank God for my wife, Kadiann Edwards-Pryce. It is not easy to find a woman of God in this time. But God has truly favoured me with one. To a colleague, a friend, and a brother Rayon Daley. After finding out what was wrong, he went all out. Wherever he preached he would make mention of my situation, he would call and text everyone in his phone contact, on Facebook and other social media platforms, in order to get help for me.”

He added: “I also must make mention of Elder Lilith Scarlett, and the brethren at the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Northern Caribbean University, who have been there for my family in a significant way. Ivel Johnson-Frett who created the GoFundMe, Pastor Nicordo Wilson who has been my personal driver without money. I would like to thank The Gleaner for sharing my story, Michael Spence and the WHEEL Program through the Central Jamaica Conference of SDA.”

Pryce said he has also lived to share the goodness of God because of the work of the neurosurgeon and his team at the Andrew’s Memorial Hospital where had his surgery done.

“To all the donors, my words are insignificant to truly express what my heart is feeling and what I would want to say to you all…: I am humbled because I know that there are others who were sick before me, and some of those folks are still sick and unable to get help. I am also grateful for the help rendered.”

Inspired by the practical reminder of Isaiah 43:2, Pryce said his faith has grown to a point he never thought it could.

“I can share God’s goodness in the 21st century in a practical way, and let people know that He is not just the God of the Bible, but He is the God of all flesh even in 2021. I am looking forward to sharing the goodness of God with a people who need to know Him. He is real, and I want to echo that from one corner of the globe to the next. I will use every breath in my body to preach this good news, that Jesus came to heal, to deliver, and to restore fallen men to their creator.”

With plans in place to make up for lost time with his wife and children, Pryce is hoping to also continue the work of his ministry.

“Continuing to give back is what I plan to do going forward, in my time and service to my fellow men, but more so in sacrificial giving. Through my personal ministry, the Restoration of Hope Ministry, it is my intention to continue to help young men like myself within the inner-city areas of our society, who prone to crime and violence, to see that there is a better way to life. And this I will go forth and do,” he noted.

