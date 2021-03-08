3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit is reporting that a minor tremor rattled sections of Jamaica this morning.

It says the 3.4 quake occurred about 6:10 am.

The epicentre was five kilometres south of Port Antonio, Portland with a focal depth of four kilometres.

The unit says the quake was felt in Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, and Portland.

