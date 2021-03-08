878 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica on Sunday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 454.

The deceased is a 63-year-old man from St James.

Meanwhile, there were 878 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 98 years, pushing the total to 26,904 with 11,770 being active.

Of the new cases, 500 are men and 378 are women.

In the meantime, there were 146 new recoveries, increasing the total to 14,447.

Some 250 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and 31 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,865 are at home.

