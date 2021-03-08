$9.4 million worth of ganja seized in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Area 3 Narcotics Police Division on Saturday seized approximately 2,358 pounds of compressed ganja in Alligator Pond, Manchester.

The police say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $9,432,000.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police say the seizure was made during a joint police-military operation along the South Coast Road in Alligator Pond.

It is being reported that about 5:30 p.m., the team was in the area when a section of the coastline was searched.

According to the police, 45 knitted bags and three buckets containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 2,358 pounds were seen.

The items were seized.

Investigation continues.

