Body of headless man found in Sandy Bay, Hanover

Investigators attached to the Sandy Bay Police in Hanover are combing a crime scene in New Town in search of the head of a man whose body was discovered along a dirt track in the community this morning.

The police are yet to release the identity of the victim, who is believed to be a pastor from St James.

Investigators say he was last seen alive about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday clearing a piece of land in the community.

Later that afternoon, he went missing.

A search was carried out for him this morning, which led to the gruesome discovery of his headless body.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.