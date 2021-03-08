Cold front to bring increased rainfall, cooler temperatures this week

Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall are expected across sections of Jamaica this week.

The Meteorological Service is reporting that a cold front is expected to move across Jamaica today, before stalling and lingering through to mid-week.

It says persons should expect intermittent showers mainly across sections of northern and southeastern parishes.

There should also be cool and windy conditions across northern parishes beginning today.

