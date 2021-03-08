Former Petrojam chairman charged on fraud allegations

Detectives from the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) today arrested and charged former Petrojam chairman, Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh, with 12 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretense.

It is being alleged that between December 2016 and May 2018, Bahado-Singh fraudulently claimed several reimbursements and was paid monies by Petrojam for overseas business trips that he did not attend.

According to MOCA, the false claims over the period amounted to US$73,620.

MOCA says it conducted a thorough multijurisdictional investigation into these allegations, prepared and submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who ruled that criminal charges be filed.

The agency says Bahado-Singh was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently arrested and charged.

He was later offered bail and is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 17.

MOCA says the investigation continues with a view to conducting other interviews shortly.

