Illegal gun recovered in Portmore

The police are reporting that a Browning pistol with one round of ammunition was seized during an operation in 5 West, Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

It is reported that about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, cops conducted an operation in the area when a premises was searched and the weapon found in a barrel.

It was subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

