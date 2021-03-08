Man in viral video chasing police from Hellshire beach arrested, charged

Stephen Witter, the man captured in a video on Sunday allegedly breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act has been arrested and charged.

He has been charged with breaches of the Act, disorderly conduct, indecent language, obstructing the police, and using abusive and calumnious language.

In a viral video, Witter chased a group of policemen from a beach in Hellshire, St Catherine and uttered expletives when they turned up to disperse a gathering.

The police on Sunday met resistance from a man who identified himself as Stephen Mike Witter when they turned up on a beach in Hellshire, St Catherine to disperse a gathering. Witter insisted he was on private property. Full video: https://t.co/FYvvvqRMvS pic.twitter.com/scEJMALBFr — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) March 8, 2021

The police say Witter, 42, of Stony Hill in St Andrew was fitted with a mask and his temperature checked before he was placed in a lock-up.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.