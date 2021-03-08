NCU student seeks funding for cancer treatment in Cuba

Racquel Matthews, a senior criminal justice student at Northern Caribbean University (NCU), has the rare pseuomyxoma Peritonei cancer that requires medical treatment that is not available in Jamaica.

One year ago, Matthews did a preliminary surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), but her situation persists and becomes more urgent and dismal with time. The UHWI recommends that Matthews do the Sugarbaker procedure surgery, which attracts costs ranging from US$$20,000 to US$100,000 on the international healthcare market.

A window of opportunity has opened for her to receive medical treatment in Havana, Cuba. She needs approximately CDN$48,531.86 for treatment and accommodation. In addition, she will need CDN$2,412.00 for airfare and miscellaneous expenses. In total, she needs CDN$50,943.86.

NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards has indicated that the university, through its parent organisation, the Inter-American Division of Seventh-day Adventists, is arranging to provide Matthews with accommodation during her period of medical treatment in Cuba. The university is appealing to its alumni, as well as charitable organisations and individuals to contribute towards the cost of medical treatment for Racquel Matthews at: Racquel Matthews Sagicor account No. 5502518188 (This is a Jamaican currency account).

Your donations and prayers will greatly assist this mother to survive this threat to her health and to achieve her career and academic goals.