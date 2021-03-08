One dead, 30 homeless after fire destroys houses in suspected domestic dispute

The police are probing a fatal end to a domestic dispute and suspected arson along Beeston Street in downtown Kingston.

The Gleaner understands that close to 30 persons are now homeless as a result of the blaze.

It is reported that about 3:30 this morning residents saw smoke coming from a premises and summoned the fire department.

A woman, who has been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Whyte, was found dead during a search of the compound.

Her partner, who residents say was involved in a dispute with her earlier, is now on the run.

The fire department responded to the blaze and is now conducting cooling down operations.

- Andre Williams

