Real Estate Board requests online payments

The Real Estate Board and the Commission of Strata Corporations are requesting that its customers make all payments online, considering the coronavirus pandemic and the current government-issued work-from-home order.

“Online payments can be made by bank transfer, direct deposit or online bill payment. However, the board is recommending the use of its client portal for the payment of annual licence fees and penalties,” chief executive officer of the Real Estate Board and Commission of Strata Corporations, Sandra Garrick, told JIS News.

Garrick shared that real estate dealers and salesmen can use the client portal ortal to pay their licence or penalty fees, using a debit or credit Visa/MasterCard.

She pointed out that for real estate dealers to legally practise, they are required to pay annual licensing fees, either in full by March 30, or in half-yearly instalments, the first half by March 30 and the second by September 30.

“Our clients should find these methods significantly more convenient, since most persons are already used to doing many of their transactions online, including shopping and paying utility bills,” Garrick said.

She explained that the organisation’s client portal ortal is user-friendly and convenient.

“Previously, clients would have to pay using any one of the other payment methods, namely bank transfer, bank deposit or using the Scotia or NCB bill payment platform. They would then email us the proof of payment, for example, bank stubs or an electronic screenshot of the confirmation information. This is no longer necessary with the client portal, which also provides confirmations once the transaction is a success,” Garrick added.

She noted that previously, the entity had a problem with persons providing proof of payment with incomplete or illegible information, which made it difficult to identify the source of the payment.

“Others were making the payment, but uploading something other than the proof of payment, for example, a picture of their payment window, so this is a real game changer for us, and, more importantly, for our clients,” Garrick said.

She shared that the client portal ortal can be accessed directly from the board’s website at www.reb.gov.jm. To begin using the portal, users are required to create an account from the landing page.

Banking and account information can also be found on the board’s home page. Persons may contact the REB by phone (876) 926-9748 or email at rhdsupport@reb.gov.jm or info@reb.gov.jm.