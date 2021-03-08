Sagicor ready to meet PM’s charge on digital payments

Sagicor Group Jamaica has announced its preparedness to meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ charge to bolster the online delivery economy through its innovative products and services offered by Sagicor Bank Jamaica.

This comes on the heels of the prime minister’s pronouncement at a press conference on February 28 that the online delivery industry will be integral in the country’s efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Jamaica, while enabling Jamaicans to have access to essential services.

Christopher Zacca, president and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said the innovative solutions provided by Sagicor Bank Jamaica have established the financial institution as pioneers in the mobile payments arena, and provides numerous opportunities for business operators looking to play a part in righting the country’s economic trajectory.

“As a nation, we have been hard pressed to balance the stabilisation of our economy amidst this global pandemic. Sagicor Group Jamaica stands ready to lead this charge in the online payment space through the unique, easy-to-use solutions that can be used to support the burgeoning online delivery economy.”

Over the past five years, Sagicor Bank has revolutionised the mobile and online payment landscape, with the launch of its mobile point-of-sale machine, SWYPE, which enables entrepreneurs to accept debit and credit card payments using a mobile device. The bank also launched its Sagicor Payment Gateway solution – an e-commerce platform which allows businesses to accept payments online, virtually expanding their company to international customers.

Noting that Sagicor Bank also provides payment solutions for online shoppers, Zacca said its “prepaid mobile wallet application, MyCash, allows shoppers to safely purchase items online.”

Alyssa Moo Young, commercial manager in Jamaica for the newcomer to the local online ordering and delivery market, Hugo, commended Sagicor for its payment solution which has underpinned the company’s service delivery.

“Sagicor’s Payment Gateway provides Hugo app with an easy and secure method to accept payments from our users. Sagicor’s Payment Gateway was an obvious choice for Hugo app as a growing business in technology. It has been both efficient and reliable. and has provided us with tools we need for our success in Jamaica,” she said.

The tech company, which focuses on various on-demand delivery services using a self-described super app, has made inroads recently in the online ordering space for goods and services in Jamaica. The super app allows customers to receive quick services from an array of industries, including food and beverage, pharmacy, convenient stores, lifestyle, and even laundry.