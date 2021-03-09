Chef charged for St Catherine supermarket break-in

St Catherine chef 44-year-old O'Neil Smith, otherwise called 'Teethmore', has been charged in relation to a break-in at a supermarket at the Angels Plaza in Spanish Town in the parish.

The police say Smith, who is charged with shop breaking and larceny, was held while stealing items.

His court date is being finalised.

It is reported that about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 06, a security guard realised that the glass door to the establishment was broken and called the police.

The police say on their arrival, the accused was found inside the supermarket with a trolley packed with several items valuing about $130,000.

Smith was then arrested and later charged.

