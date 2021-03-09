Construction worker charged following gun, ammunition seizure

Construction worker 38-year-old Renardo Blackwood was on Monday charged following the seizure of an illegal gun and rounds of ammunition during a joint police-military operation.

Blackwood, who is from Mammie River district, Gordon Town, Kingston 6 and D'Aguilar Road, Kingston 2, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 11:00 a.m., a team was in the area when a premises that was occupied by Blackwood was searched.

According to the police, a black plastic bag containing seven 12 gauge cartridges were found on top of a chest of drawer.

The police say further checks of the dwelling were conducted and a Smith & Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges and one magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges were also found.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.