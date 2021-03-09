Firearm seized on Nelson Road, Kingston 13

The police are reporting the seizure of a nine millimetre Trabzon pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police-military operation on Nelson Road, Kingston 13.

It is being reported that about 8:40 Sunday night, a police team was in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm and ammunition were found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

