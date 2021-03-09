Gov't to announce PEP changes amid COVID spike

The Government will shortly confirm changes to the 2021 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Already, Education Ministry officials have met with principals to inform them of the changes brought on by the current restrictions to contain the COVID spike.

It is understood that the Grade-Six Ability Test, which was scheduled for March 25, has been postponed.

The new date for the examination is May 26.

Other PEP changes:

1. There will be no Performance Task exam

2. There will be no curriculum-based test

3. Placement for high schools will be done using the Ability Test scores combined with the 2019 Grade 4 Primary Exit Profile scores.

The Education Ministry will also likely administer an additional diagnostic test which will be given to high schools.

