Man killed in St Ann hit and run, driver in custody

Twenty-one-year-old Basil Bartley, a bus conductor of Race Course district, Oracabessa in St Mary died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor vehicle on DaCosta Drive in St Ann on Sunday.

The police report that about 7:20 p.m., Bartley was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Camry motorcar that was travelling towards St Ann’s Bay.

The driver of the motor vehicle fled the scene.

However, he was subsequently intercepted along the Llandovery main road in the parish and arrested.

Bartley was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

