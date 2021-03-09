Samuda says improvements ongoing at Rio Cobre juvenile centre

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, today indicated that steps have been taken to address issues at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Catherine, even as a working group charts the way forward.

Last month, the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) reported that a special investigation on operations at Rio Cobre found a culture of victimisation, with officers reportedly subjecting wards to human-rights abuse for trifling misdemeanours.

Among other things, wards told of being stripped down to their underwear when they were being locked away for non-violent offences such as “talking back” or being absent from the dormitory at lockdown time.

The superintendent of Rio Cobre told INDECOM that clothing was removed to prevent suicide, which the watchdog conceded could be a legitimate action.

The young men who reportedly “talk back” or commit other punishable offences are isolated in a cell called ‘jail block’, which is also referred to as ‘drawers order’.

This facility, according to INDECOM, has a single sponge mattress without bedsheets to cover it.

In a statement today, Samuda indicated that the Correctional Services Technical Working Group established to look into the matter held its first meeting today and that he’s looking forward to recommends for a sustainable action plan for the care and rehabilitation of wards in juvenile facilitates across Jamaica.

At the same time, Samuda added that while the working group moves toward finalising a long-term Juvenile Care Strategy, some key areas for improvement at Rio Cobre have been addressed.

These include the retrofitting of the ‘J’ Block to ensure that each holding area has a bathroom, cessation of preventing wards to use bathroom facilities as a means of punishment, and the use of solitary cells to hold wards on suicide watch.

“It is my sincere hope that this process will address some of the significant issues covered in the INDECOM Special Investigation Report into the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre,” said Samuda.

“Unfortunately, society does not view those in custody as a vulnerable group, whether they are juveniles or adults. To my mind, this has affected policymaking for decades. It has led to questionable procedures, unnecessary pain and suffering, and weak security outcomes by way of our high recidivism rate. It is our collective responsibility to pay particular attention to 'duty of care’ offered to wards, who are indeed members of a vulnerable group,” he continued.

The working group will focus on strategies to improve the care of the wards in the areas of psychosocial interventions, education, and behavioural management.

Its chairman, Shauna Trowers, who is also the chief technical director in the national security ministry, said that the working group includes experts in child care, medical care, and representatives from government and non-government agencies.

She pointed out that this joint approach will provide a cohesive way forward for the benefit of wards.

The group will be convened for an initial 90 days and will meet bi-monthly on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Emergency meetings may also be convened as needed.

