Six more COVID-19 deaths, 561 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded six more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 460.

Those who have died are:

1. A 71-year-old man from Trelawny

2. A 78-year-old male from Trelawny

3. A 36-year-old woman from St James

4. An 81-year-old man from Trelawny

5. A 64-year-old female from St James

6. A 62-year-old male from Clarendon.

Meanwhile, there were 561 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 103 years, pushing the total to 27,465 with 12,178 being active.

Of the new cases, 333 are men and 228 are females.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,595.

Some 301 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 29 critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 20,433 are at home.

