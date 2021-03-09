Three arrested after gun seizure at St James hotel

A joint police-military operation has resulted in the seizure of a firearm, four rounds of ammunition, and the arrest of three persons at a hotel in St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, the grounds of a hotel on Queens Drive in the parish were searched and a nine-millimetre pistol with the ammunition was found in a room.

The occupants of the room were subsequently taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

