COVID-19 stories you should have read

Today marks one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Since then, Jamaicans have been faced with rising numbers, hospitalisations, a stressed public system, and restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

The Gleaner remains at the forefront of the coverage.

As we look back over the year, here are the top 10 most read covid-related stories since the crisis started in 2020.

* Full List | COVID-19 assistance programmes and how to apply [Click here to read]

* Jamaica declared disaster area, restriction now on travel from United Kingdom [Click here to read]

* Research team claims breakthrough in COVID fight - Menthol crystals found to block infection [Click here to read]

* Local doctors develop salt filters for masks to fight coronavirus [Click here to read]

* Coronavirus could lock down Jamaica for the next five months [Click here to read]

* Health Ministry Clarifies Comments On Frontline Staff And Coronavirus [Click here to read]

* COVID ‘nightmare’ - Jamaican healthcare worker in New York rebounds from coronavirus infection [Click here to read]

* Jamaica confirms 13th Coronavirus case [Click here to read]

* Several Jamaicans contract COVID-19 at Florida birthday party [Click here to read]

* ‘Madness’ - Hospitals, doctors trade blame as delivering mother dies amid COVID chaos [Click here to read]

