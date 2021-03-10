Five gunmen shot dead in August Town police-military operation

Five gunmen were reportedly shot and killed in a fierce pre-dawn gun battle with members of the security forces in August Town, St Andrew on this morning.

It’s reported that at least five illegal guns were also seized.

Residents have identified two of the slain men by their aliases ‘Boom’ and ‘Speng’.

The shooting reportedly occurred in a section of August Town known as Bedward Gardens, which residents say does not fall under the Zone of Special Operations, the enhanced security measure currently imposed in the volatile community.

“August Town wake up to a barrage of gunfire,” one resident told The Gleaner.

“Shortly after, JDF helicopter got involved and then we heard the armoured personnel carrier driving through the community,” the resident said.

