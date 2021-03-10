Ministry, entities can apply for protection order

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, as well as selected entities such as the Bureau of Gender Affairs, can now apply for a protection order on behalf of a victim of gender-based violence.

State Minister Alando Terrelonge made the disclosure while addressing the Jamaica AIDS Support for Life HIV, Law and Human Rights Symposium on Monday.

The virtual forum, under the theme ‘Unmasking Violence against Women within the context of HIV and AIDS’, was part of activities to mark International Women’s Day 2021.

A protection order is made by the court to prohibit an abuser from entering or staying in the home, workplace, place of education or any particular area that could affect a victim.

The state minister said that empowering certain entities to apply for the protection order is part of a raft of measures to “ensure that victims of gender-based violence get the support they need at all levels”.

He noted that the ministry, through the Bureau of Gender Affairs, provides interventions at the community and individual levels surrounding gender-based violence.

This includes HIV risk-reduction education, counselling, community walks and other support.

The state minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to eliminating all forms of gender-based violence, particularly against women.

“As a Government, we recognise that women – more than 50 per cent of the population – play a vital role as agents of development and we are committed to protecting their rights and safeguarding their dignity,” he said.

“Gender equality and the empowerment of women, irrespective of their background, is crucial to making progress across all sustainable development goals and to achieve all those targets,” he added.