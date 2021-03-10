MP awards Hanover tertiary students with education grants

WESTERN BUREAU:

Eight needy tertiary-level students from rural districts in the western section of Hanover were presented with education grants totalling J$1 million by Member of Parliament (MP) Tamika Davis to continue with their educational pursuits.

The presentation, which took place at the Grand Palladium Hotel in Lucea, Hanover, on Saturday, saw the students, who attend several institutions across the island, receive their certificates of approval for the grants.

Davis told The Gleaner that since becoming the MP for Western Hanover in September 2020, it was pointed out to her that there were some J$2 .5 million left in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“When I took office in September, I was not given a fresh (CDF) allocation, what was left in the fund for the constituency was J$2 .5 million, which was really earmarked for sports, so I had to make a decision on how to treat with it, and of course, it was easy; education was my choice,” explained Davis.

“So I had to ask for the amount to be reallocated and assigned it to education. From the J$2.5 million, what I did, I spent J$1.5 for the purchase of tablets for over 70 students at the primary level, and the balance towards tertiary education, so the education programme in totality is J$2.5 million to assist primary, high-school and tertiary-level students,” added Davis.

According to Davis, the education grant project, which was instituted on a needs assessment basis, will become an annual project in the constituency, as she strongly believes that education is the key to upward mobility.

ONLY REGRET

“My only regret is that I do not have more at this point in time to put into education, as education will be my focus,” said Davis.

Davis, who is originally from the rural part of her constituency and had firsthand knowledge of bad roads and other social issues growing up, is determined to make life easier for the current generation.

“I am aware that there are a number of students living in the area who are full of potential, but for the financial assistance, they cannot realise their educational dreams, so I am on a mission to stop that gap by earmarking as much funds as is possible towards education, with a view to building the parish of Hanover in the long term,” said Davis.

Tova Trench-Anderson, the manager of the Hanover branch of the Social Development Commission, who was the guest speaker at the event, noted that the goal of Jamaica’s Vision 2030 goals is to enable and empower all Jamaicans to reach their fullest potential.

“One of the vehicles for us as Jamaicans to reach our fullest potential is through education. The value of a good education cannot be overstated, and do not take it lightly; you have been afforded a wonderful opportunity here today to continue your studies,” Trench-Anderson told the recipients.

