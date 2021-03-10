Police reporting ‘some fatalities’ in August Town operation

A member of a joint police-military team was injured in a gun battle with alleged criminals in the Corporate Area this morning.

This was confirmed by Commanding Officer for the St Andrew Central Police Division, Marlon Nesbeth.

Nesbeth also confirmed that there have been "some fatalities", but he did not provide further information.

The police-military operation remains under way in Bedward Gardens, August Town in St Andrew.

Details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.