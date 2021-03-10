Professor Edwin Jones has died

Professor Edwin Jones, known for his work in public management and development at the University of the West Indies, has died.

He was 80.

Jones had been ailing for some time and had been admitted to hospital where he died this morning.

In addition to serving on several public boards, Jones served as special adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister between 1993 and 2001.

Jones served on the Public Services Commission from 1976 to 1980 and was reappointed in 1989 and served until 2007.

In 1989, Jones was bestowed with the Order of Distinction in the Commander Class and in 2007, he received the Order of Jamaica for excellence in academia and public service.

