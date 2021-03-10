Public health nurse first to get COVID jab

Public health nurse Marcia Thomas Yettman today began the first person in Jamaica to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The jab was administered at the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, was present to witness the occasion.

Thomas Yettman is among a host of frontline workers who are receiving the vaccine today.

Jamaica on Monday received 50,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.