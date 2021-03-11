Corporate Hands | Fontana seeks to end period poverty

From left: Marketing coordinator at Fontana Pharmacy, Daynia Russell; business manager at Massy Distribution, Latoya Smith; and marketing & corporate communications manager at Massy Distribution, Ramona Donaldson, at the Fontana Pharmacy, Waterloo donation point. Fontana Pharmacy has launched its ‘End Period Poverty’ drive to show its support for women globally. The pharmacy chain is calling on the public to support the fight for menstrual equity by bringing donations of unopened packages of feminine hygiene products to their closest Fontana Pharmacy. The drive began on Monday – International Women’s Day – and ends on March 31.