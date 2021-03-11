Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association donates $100,000 to CDCs

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Albert Town zone of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association (TLMA) has set aside $100,000 to assist community development committees (CDC) in that parish to undertake development programmes aimed at improving the quality of life in the selected communities.

According to president of the TLMA, businessman Kenneth Grant, the association is of the view that there is a need for their greater involvement in the development of the various communities, and as such, they are seeking out creative ways to accomplish that goal.

“We have donated $25,000 to the Joe Hut CDC,” Grant told The Gleaner. “The donation is to aid in the construction of desks for the community’s basic school.”

There are 36 CDCs in Trelawny, and like their counterparts in other parishes, they fall under the ambit of the Social Development Commission (SDC) and are charged with the responsibility of seeking to improve the quality of life in the respective communities.

According to Grant, their benevolence is not limited to institutions alone as an individual, who is considered as a person in need, has been identified and offered assistance.

“We have identified an individual who is in need, who will be the beneficiary of $25,000. Arrangements are being completed to see how best that person can benefit,” said Grant.

Evelyn Bailey, president of the Joe Hut CDC, said she was grateful for the financial support, noting that it will be used for a worthy cause.

“This donation will go a far way in completing our special project,” said Bailey, who is a justice of the peace. “The 30 students at the school were sitting three to a desk, which is against the Disaster Risk Management protocol. We will now be able to build enough desks so that each student can sit alone and maintain social distance.”

Paula Barrett, the SDC parish manager for Trelawny, said she was happy that the TLMA has found a creative way to assist the CDCs in the parish to carry out their role as it relates to community development.

“Through our respective officers, these CDCs are formed and guided in the direction on how to recognise projects and how to go about getting funds,” said Barrett. “They have in the main been very successful.”

“In Sherwood Content, a house was recently built for a needy couple,” continued Bailey. “I must single out returning resident Delroy Hudson, who made a significant contribution to the construction of that house. Other CDCs have been active in establishing and completing projects. Brampton members have retrofitted 12 garbage drums, which have been placed throughout their community.”

