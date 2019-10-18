Fri | Oct 18, 2019

A quick 'journey through Scotland' with Johnnie Walker

Published:Friday | October 18, 2019 | 12:17 AM
From left: Lyshon Davis, junior brand manager for premium beers at Red Stripe; Arturo Savage, Johnnie Walker brand ambassador; Tyheissa Williams, communication and sustainability executive at Red Stripe; and Stacy-Ann Smith, brand and corporate public relations manager at Red Stripe.
From left: Lyshon Davis, junior brand manager for premium beers at Red Stripe; Arturo Savage, Johnnie Walker brand ambassador; Tyheissa Williams, communication and sustainability executive at Red Stripe; and Stacy-Ann Smith, brand and corporate public relations manager at Red Stripe.
Mystique is in the air as Jodeane Bailey (left), account executive, and Ally-Ann Andrade, client services manager, enjoy each other’s company.
A man and his scotch. CEO of Tech Limited, Christopher Reckord compare the Johnnie Walker Gold and Black, as he decides his preferred blend of choice.
Diageo Spirits Guru and Ambassador for the Johnnie Walker Brand, Arturo Savage, guides guests on a journey through Scotland and the appreciation of scotch.
Johnnie Walker recently invited a select group of scotch lovers to journey with them to Scotland at trendy eatery The Porch.

The Johnnie Walker Reserve Brand hosted an exclusive tasting event guided by world-renowned chef and whiskey expert Arturo Savage. Savage took guests on a tour of the whisky regions of Scotland, home to exceptional whisky, and they were treated to delectable bites infused with the scotch blend while learning how to pair their meals with each variant.

In celebration of the upcoming Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, the premium scotch brand encourages patrons to keep walking into memorable experiences.