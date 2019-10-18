A quick 'journey through Scotland' with Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker recently invited a select group of scotch lovers to journey with them to Scotland at trendy eatery The Porch.

The Johnnie Walker Reserve Brand hosted an exclusive tasting event guided by world-renowned chef and whiskey expert Arturo Savage. Savage took guests on a tour of the whisky regions of Scotland, home to exceptional whisky, and they were treated to delectable bites infused with the scotch blend while learning how to pair their meals with each variant.

In celebration of the upcoming Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, the premium scotch brand encourages patrons to keep walking into memorable experiences.