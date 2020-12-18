Christmas tablescapes straight from event planners and designers

Caribbean Passion partnered with event planners and designers Melanie Miller, New Levels Decor and Saint T Florals to add dazzle and sparkle to your Christmas dinner table.

The joint venture was more than decor. It provided an opportunity to engage event planners and decorators who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was important for Caribbean Passion to include our event and decor suppliers in our ham campaign this year, as we understand the tremendous effect that the pandemic has had on businesses, especially those in the events sector,” said Joelle Lodenquai, brand manager of Caribbean Passion.

She added, “These beautiful tablescapes don’t only need to live in brand campaigns. They are also the perfect answer to help bring the Christmas spirit home, while supporting entrepreneurs at a time when it means so much.”

Under normal circumstances, the holiday season would be a busy period for event management companies, who would be executing the ideal look and feel for corporate functions, as well as parties.

With the world in the midst of a global pandemic, this is not the case. For some, like Saint T Florals, this was the company’s first time on the job since Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case in March.

Lodenquai says Christmas will look a bit different this year for many families, with smaller, more intimate gatherings.

The tablescapes created focus on bringing the warmth and the joy of a whole family reunion to these adjusted settings.

Miller’s masterpiece, for example, presents an elegant mix of traditional meets trendy, with radiant colours that accentuate the table, creating the perfect scenery for delving into the apple-glazed Caribbean Passion Leg Ham.

How will you be setting your table this Christmas?

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com