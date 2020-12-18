Something Extra | Friday

Prime Minister Andrew Holness signs a portrait of Ian Levy. In his remarks, Holness commended Levy’s long track record of creating and pursuing new business opportunities. He said the director emeritus’ “legacy of service must remain a hallmark of Supreme Ventures Limited and all its subsidiary companies, even after his retirement”.
Supreme Ventures Executive Chairman Gary Peart (right) presents a citation for long service to Ian Levy. Peart said the designation was a fitting tribute to Levy who had contributed so much to the country’s first privately owned gaming operation and who also made significant contributions to Jamaica’s current economic landscape.
Ian Levy attributed his stellar career in business to his desire to continually think outside the box. “I don’t strive to fit in. I am constantly seeking new frontiers and new challenges, and to succeed in business or any endeavour, one must always consistently push at the boundaries. I’m always swimming upstream, and it has paid off, not just for myself and my enterprises but for Jamaica and the gaming industry,” said Levy.
Newly appointed Director Emeritus of Supreme Ventures Limited, Ian Levy (right), and his wife Cecelia pose with the award he received for his long-standing contribution to the Supreme Ventures Group at a breakfast soiree held in his honour at the AC Hotel on Tuesday. Levy, who co-founded the gaming company, retired from the board as deputy chairman in July.
Supreme Ventures honoured its longest-serving director and deputy chairman, Ian Levy, on Tuesday. Levy, who retired in July, was awarded the title of director emeritus and honoured for his contribution to the gaming company that spans over 22 years at a special breakfast held at the AC Hotel. Something Extra brings you the highlights.