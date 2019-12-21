Reggae Girl Clarke’s funeral tomorrow

The funeral for late national senior women’s football team player Tarania Clarke will take place at Excelsior High School at noon tomorrow.

Clarke’s former coach at Excelsior and member of the organising committee for the funeral, Xavier Gilbert, says he anticipates a big turnout for the service.

“We are anticipating up to 700 persons,” Gilbert said. “We will start at noon and then we will proceed to Meadowrest (for interment). Things are looking okay so far. We have most things in place and it’s just to put the final pieces together.

“The (Excelsior) girls’ football team will be there, the senior Reggae Girlz will be there, Khadija Shaw, captain Konya Plummer, Trudi Carter, Deneisha Blackwood, among others, so we expect a full turn-out.”

The sports ministry and members of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) are also expected to attend.

Clarke, 20, was killed during a dispute in Half-Way Tree on October 31. Reports allege that Clarke and a female acquaintance had a dispute over a cellular phone, during which a knife was used to stab the player.

Clarke last represented Jamaica in the Caribbean leg of Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in October. The defender was also part of the national senior team in the build up to last summer’s FIFA World Cup, and was also a member of the team in Peru at the Pan American Games, also last summer.

livingston.scott@gleanerjm.com