Knight-Wisdom seeking to improve local diving

Springboard diver Yona Knight-Wisdom is hoping that his success is not just a one off, but the platform to taking diving in Jamaica to the next level.

The 24-year-old, who captured Jamaica’s first medal, a silver in the men’s 1m springboard event, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, last summer, says that the acquisition of diving boards for the National Aquatic Centre is critical to its long-term future. Knight-Wisdom currently trains in England as the facilities in Jamaica are not equipped for him to have full training sessions.

“I’m not in Jamaica often because there are no facilities in Jamaica to use unfortunately. That’s something that needs to be changed and the fact that there is talk about putting springboards in the national pool, that’s huge,” he told The Gleaner. “If there are springboards in the national pools, it means that I can come out to Jamaica to train. I’ll feel the impact a little bit more because I can potentially see people using the boards and people can watch me train a bit more similar to what I do now in competition.”

Knight-Wisdom, who was born in Leeds, England, has represented Jamaica since 2012 and made gradual strides, becoming the first Jamaican to compete in an Olympic Games diving final in Rio 2016. The PanAm medal achievement has also earned him a nomination for the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Sportsman of the Year. While effects of his outstanding season have not been immediate, he recognises his role in building a lasting legacy for the sport in Jamaica.

STRIVING FOR SUCCESS

“I’ve always wanted to be successful in the sport,” he said. “That’s why I’ve put everything into it over the last several years, because I want to be successful. So I will continue to do that for me, personally, but also it’s great to know that the success I achieve can potentially help create a culture for a new sport in a country. That’s huge, that’s history.”

In an interview with The Sunday Gleaner on August 11, Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) president Martin Lyn said that bringing in the 1m and 3m diving board is instrumental in attracting and developing young talent to compete at the highest level.

Lyn told The Gleaner again yesterday that those plans are still in the works and ASAJ has since been in contact with the Ministry of Sport for assistance.

“We have spoken to the Ministry of Sport and they have, in fact, agreed that they will help us towards getting the diving [boards] at the National Aquatic Centre,” he said.

Lyn says that Knight-Wisdom’s recent performances have been the best tool to garner support for the project.

“The most important thing is that everybody acknowledges that diving is something that we need to promote and all of this springboards from Yona’s successes. His achievements have helped us to bring diving to the forefront and to get everybody to understand that diving is in fact an option,” he said.

Knight-Wisdom has already put his 2019 season behind him as he is already in intensive training for the new season that will start with British Diving Championships in January which will be the beginning of his quest to make the 2020 Olympics next July. He says that his renewed confidence will be a great asset as he goes into a critical year.

“I am confident in my own ability now much more than last year,” he said. “I’m trusting in what I know and who I have been as a diver over the last couple of years. “I’m just looking forward to the journey.”

