A familiar foe - Jamaican Jacobs leads Leeward ­Island ­Hurricanes into ­Trelawny to face ­Scorpions

Jamaican leg-spinner Damion Jacobs, who plays for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, is relishing the opportunity to face his home franchise the Jamaica Scorpions when the teams meet in today’s fifth-round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League Regional Four-Day Championship match at the Trelawny MultiPurpose Stadium.

It will be the second time that the 34-year-old will be playing against his home nation in this format, and the Melbourne CC player has had tremendous success to date, picking up 11 wickets the last time the teams met at Warner Park in St Kitts.

It will be his first encounter against the Scorpions in Trelawny, but Jacobs expects his good fortune to continue at the venue where he has snared many scalps.

“It’s a great feeling to be playing against my home country,” he said. “This venue is very special to me because I always pick up wickets here. The last two first-class games I played for the West Indies ‘A’ team against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, I picked up six and five wickets respectively. So I am very familiar with the pitch, and I hope to do well for my team.”

Jacobs, who also played many seasons for the Scorpions before he was drafted by the Hurricanes, says he is confident going up against his former teammates, who he knows quite well.

“I know all the Jamaican ­players well, and I always like bowling to them because they are an ­attacking team and are always looking to score and get the game going,” he said. “That ­natural aggression will suit me well because I can use more of my variations to get them out.”

Despite winning only one game and losing three, Jacobs said the Hurricanes would be hoping that the team can find the right ­formulae against the Jamaican side.

“Our batting has not really come to the party yet, but our bowling unit is pretty strong. “We have experienced players such as Kieron Powell, Montcin Hodge, and Jahmar Hamilton, with myself and Rakeem Cornwall and Sheeno Berridge in the bowling department, so, hopefully, we get it right this time.

Sabina Park is listed as the official home ground of the Scorpions but CWI granted permission to play games there as all the standard requirements were met. Previously, the venue hosted international cricket and West Indies first-class matches.

Scorpions captain John Campbell, however, is not ­focusing on the venue.

“It’s all about the quality of the cricket that we play,” he said. “The location of the ground is of little significance. There are more ­important factors to consider: the condition of the pitch and outfield; the existing weather conditions; the available players and their health; their form, among other things. We focus on the best way to deliver the game plan designed by the coaching staff.”

The 10 meetings between the sides have always produced a result with the Jamaicans ­credited with six wins compared to the Leewards’ four.