Treble for Muir in Canada

EDMONTON (CMC):

It took a while, but Jamaican Shamaree Muir finally kick-started his season at Century Mile, capturing the co-feature CA$40,000 (J$4.5 million) County Latham Handicap as part of a treble here on Sunday.

Riding in the second of two added-money events in the penultimate race of the 10-race card, Muir, 25 years old, combined with 19-2 chance RAIL HUGGER to beat the three-year-olds by one and a quarter lengths in a time of 1:37.46 minutes.

Four-to-one choice REAL GRACE, ridden by Barbadian Rey Williams, finished second while favourite MASKWECIS, under another Barbadian Rico Walcott, was two lengths back in third.

Walcott, the championship leader, grabbed some of the spotlight, however, when he snatched wins in race one over six furlongs with favourite CHIANTI and in race 10 over a mile with another favourite, ALBERTA BOUND.

He is now 15 clear at the top on 34 wins from 101 rides, with Rigo Sarmiento second and Barbadian Antonio Whitehall four back in third on 17 wins.

SHOW OF TALENT

Muir has only four wins from 43 wins but showed all his talent with his headline-grabbing performance on Sunday.

Going a mile in the Count Lathum, Muir saved ground through the early running with RAIL HUGGER as REAL GRACE set the pace through the half-mile under pressure from ROMAN STEEL.

Lacking racing room, Muir finally found a seam in the stretch and got the bay colt through and gradually pulled away from REAL GRACE late on.

Muir got started earlier in race seven over six furlongs when he brought 13-1 bet SARAHS ELEGANCE with a late run to beat the three-year-old and upward maiden fillies and mares by two and three-quarter lengths.

CLASSIC TARTAN produced the early fractions ahead of stalker PRINCESS PONTI until Muir brought his three-year-old bay filly from last to reel in the leaders.

Muir followed up that win with another in race eight over a mile, pairing with 13-8 choice RUCK to beat the three-year-olds and upward by a length in a mile trip.