Elderly man dies following St Mary crash

Seventy-three-year-old Dennis Richards of Tower Isle, St Mary died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car on the White River main road in the parish on Sunday.

The Ocho Rios Police report that about 9:30 a.m., it is alleged that Richards was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle travelling towards St Mary.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was warned for prosecution.

