Immigration Corner | Who needs to prove knowledge of English?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I understand that if someone wants to settle in the United Kingdom, that person will need to prove their knowledge of English for the purposes of citizenship and settling over there.

Please advise if this is so.

– A.A.

Dear A.A.,

Persons might need to prove their knowledge of the English language if they are 18 years old or over and applying for citizenship or to settle in the United Kingdom. This is known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’.

Persons can prove it by having either an English qualification at B1, B2, C1 or C2 level, or a degree taught or researched in English. They do not need to prove their knowledge of English in certain circumstances. Please be aware that a citizenship or settlement application will be refused if persons send the wrong qualifications.

Persons who are already in the United Kingdom may be able to extend their permission to stay so that they can prove their knowledge of English. Those persons should check the guide for their current visa for instructions on how to apply for an extension.

Persons do not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are age 65 years old or over and/or unable to, because of a long-term physical or mental condition. However, persons must provide a completed exemption form from a doctor confirming the physical or mental condition.

Further, there are certain nationalities that are exempt, and nationals of those countries will not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are a citizen of:

n Antigua and Barbuda

n Australia

n The Bahamas

n Barbados

n Belize

n Canada

n Dominica

n Grenada

n Guyana

n Jamaica

n New Zealand

n Ireland (for citizenship only)

n St Kitts and Nevis

n St Lucia

n St Vincent and the Grenadines

n Trinidad and Tobago

n USA

Please note that persons who are from a country that is not on the aforementioned list will need to prove their knowledge of English, even if English is an official language.

NO OTHER EXEMPTION

Persons applying for citizenship should be aware that there are no other exemptions when applying. Those persons must have a relevant English language qualification, even if they were exempt when they were granted settlement.

Please note that there are exemptions if persons are applying to settle. In the following circumstances, persons do not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are applying as:

n A victim of domestic violence as the partner or spouse of a British citizen or someone settled in the United Kingdom.

n The partner or spouse of a person who has died who was either a British citizen or someone settled in the United Kingdom.

n An adult dependent relative between 18 and 64 years old of someone who is present and settled in the United Kingdom, is a refugee, or has humanitarian protection.

n A refugee living in the United Kingdom.

n Someone living in the United Kingdom with discretionary leave

n Someone living in the United Kingdom with humanitarian protection.

n Someone who has permission to stay in the United Kingdom as a retired person of independent means.

n A Commonwealth citizen on discharge from HM Forces, including Gurkhas.

n A highly skilled migrant applying under the terms of the highly skilled migrant programme (HSMP) judicial review and their dependents.

n Someone in exceptional circumstances; for example, as an orphan, widow or overage dependent.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com