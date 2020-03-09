Candle in the Dark Empowerment Centre rescuing the homeless

Mandeville, Manchester:

Through a $2.3-million grant from the New Zealand Embassy Fund and donations from over 30 entities and individuals, the Candle in the Dark Empowerment Centre, which caters specifically to the needs of the homeless and destitute, officially opened its doors to the public on March 2.

Twenty-five years ago, a resident of the parish, the late Jennifer Reid, began Candle in the Dark Ministries at a section of the grounds of the Mandeville Public Hospital. Her aim was to tend to the physical and spiritual needs of the parish’s poor and homeless.

Before long, a new location had to be found, and in 2004, the Kiwanis Foundation, at a cost of $4 million, constructed the first floor of the building at 10 Caledonia Road which housed the offices, bathrooms, dining area and a kitchen.

“We are now able to properly take care of the clients we serve. We have about 26 persons that use the centre. Before today, they would come in, eat breakfast and lunch, bathe and get a change of clothing. Now we have a shelter, so they will be protected from the elements at nights,” said Chairman of the Candle in the Dark Ministries, Wendy Freckleton.

She said the construction of the second floor, which took less than a year, has introduced a cool-down room, the house mother’s section, bathrooms, a male and a female room which can hold approximately 20 persons each, and a doctor’s office.

According to Freckleton, the drop-in centre required approximately $200,000 monthly to maintain operations, which means the shelter will require even more.

“I assume this will double, or even triple, since the opening of the shelter, because we have to pay staff to work at nights. We have two persons on staff at the moment, but we don’t have the funds to pay them. As it stands, they don’t get a salary, only a stipend.”

With approximately 73 homeless persons in the parish of Manchester, according Nurse Marcia Mullings from the Mental Health Unit of the Southern Regional Health Authority, economic, social and physical factors may continue to cause a rise in that number.

At the official opening on March 2, Custos Garfield Green suggested that this initiative be replicated across the island.

UNFORTUNATE REALITY

“Homelessness is an unfortunate reality for many, both young and old, right across this island. We need to invest in our people; we need to invest in the homeless and return them as productive citizens who can help build our nation,” Green said.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Jamaica Anton Ojala revealed that in his early adulthood, he spent a year living at a homeless shelter, not as a client, but with his friend that managed it and became aware of the real issues of homelessness then.

“It gave me a snapshot of some of the challenges associated with homelessness. I’m not an expert on the subject, but I would go so far as to say that for many people who need the services of a shelter, it may in fact not be homelessness that is their main issue; but having somewhere they can go makes it easier for them to deal with some of their issues.

“I am very pleased that my predecessor was able to start the work and that I was able to continue it. The transformation is remarkable,” he added.

The stakeholders of the Candle in the Dark Ministries say their main aim is to rehabilitate their clients, help them find their footing, and reinstate them in society for independent living.