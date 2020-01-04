Genesis 2020: an overdose of music ministry

There is a belief that nothing good takes place after midnight. But Jamaica Youth for Christ puts that notion to rest each year, with the staging of their annual premier gospel concert, Genesis. On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, they continued to counter the claim when a large number of believers in Christ converged on the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre after their respective watchnight services, to be ministered to in music at the first concert of the year. And hours later, most remained to hear the closing act, DJ Nicholas.

The America-based, Jamaican gospel artiste had them singing and dancing to some old songs and a few new ones, such as Still Ah Try, God Ah Fi Everybody and Bible Addict (also the name of his clothing line).

SOUND CHECK

DJ Nicholas later told The Gleaner that despite giving his best, he wished his band had done a sound check. “Because the sound was not as tight as I would have hoped it to be. Nevertheless, I believed we gave it our best and the audience received it, especially the celebrating songs like the Holy Ghost Gym, Things are Getting Better and Cut it Off. Some they have received more than some. But overall, most of them stayed on to the end.

“That showed me that they were interested. They were enjoying it. And, most importantly, we did an altar call and people gave their lives to God.”

Perhaps the seeds were planted earlier by sterling performances from established music ministers like Jermaine Edwards and the lyrical pastor Goddy Goddy.

Edwards performed midway the programme. His purposeful set began with songs such as I’m Under the Rock and Don’t Count Me Out, and ended with his anthem, It’s A Beautiful Day. Goddy Goddy is known for his potent lyrical social commentary, and he did not hold back, after delivering an energetic Fight in the Name of the Lord and I’m a Warrior. But his time was shortened by 10 minutes due to time constraints; a problem that could easily be solved by not allowing the same singers to perform as different groups. It should be noted that these aspiring music ministers are encouraged, but their reappearance only produced a sameness in quality. Thus affecting the required variety in such a lengthy programme.

The other outstanding performers were Ryan Davis and Lucas Musiq. Keesa Peart and Latoya Hamilton were also effective. So were the at-times singing emcees, Markland Edwards, Nadine Blair and Ella. Also, having the dynamic mime group Gifted Youth Ministry breaking the steady dose of singing/deejaying was a well-needed breather.

Sponsors such as the CHASE Fund and Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) have also debunked the after-midnight myth. According to Michelle Grant (CHASE), in providing funds for the staging of Genesis for over five years, her company is fulfilling its mandate to support cultural events. While JSSE’s Nora Blake said sponsoring Genesis is a reflection of her company’s philosophy.