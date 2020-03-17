Immigration Corner | Travelling to Canada and the coronavirus

Dear Miss Powell,

I just got my visa to live in Canada under the Express Entry Programme, but I’m scared to travel there because of the coronavirus. I honestly do not want to travel now. Can I get an extension to travel later in the year? I tried calling the high commission but I’m not getting through. Does Canada have a vaccine that they are giving people? I know they have a good health system, but I’m very concerned. Please help me as I don’t want to lose my visa, but I’m just worried about travelling as I don’t have any relatives in Canada. I’m worried that if I get sick, I will be on my own. Thanks in advance for your response.

– DT

Dear DT

Congratulations on received confirmation of permanent residence from Canada! I understand your concerns and fears about travelling when there are so many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19. It is therefore important to know the risks involved and be prepared. The situation is constantly changing, and so my advice is based on the situation at the time of writing this article.

Rest assured that the Government is taking steps to protect Canadians and those authorised to enter Canada at this time. You should pay attention to notices via your online portal, Twitter, government website and Facebook. We will also post information on our website and Facebook page.

Examine your documents

Your COPR/CPR package has a detailed instruction letter and you should note that your passport was stamped with an immigrant visa or authorisation to travel to Canada. Pay attention to the expiry date of the visa. The rule is that you must enter Canada by the expiry date, and your visa or CPR is only valid during that time and cannot be extended without a formal notification, special advisory, or amendment of policies or rules in response to the COVID-19.

Special Advisory

On March 15, the department of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship (IRCC) posted the following on it’s website:

“If your permanent residence application has been approved, but you can’t travel to Canada before your documents expire, use the web form https://www.cic.gc.ca/english/contacts/web-form.asp to tell us why you can’t travel. Once it’s possible for you to travel, use the web form to let us know. We’ll then give you more detailed instructions regarding restarting the processing of your permanent residence application.”

Additionally, the government has advised that starting March 16, 2020, they will be cancelling all in-person permanent resident landing appointments until April 13, 2020. Appointments will be conducted via telephone.

If your confirmation of permanent residence has expired, then you must contact the government using the web form to explain why you were unable to travel within the specified period. When you can travel, you should also use the web form to advise IRCC and you will be provided with detail instructions on the next steps.

Summary of how to handle the situation

Based on the advisories, you have two options:

1. Contact the Canadian immigration authorities via https://www.cic.gc.ca/english/contacts/web-form.asp. This is the most efficient method.

2. If the Visa Application Centre nearest you is open, you may provide them with a letter, detailing your current situation. You should include your file/UCI number, your contact information and a copy of your COPR. An officer will contact you and provide you with further written instructions.

If you have the virus, then you should get a letter from a medical practitioner, write a detailed letter of explanation, then submit same to the online web form.

You must pay attention to your emails and personal online portal, as the government may send you notices on the steps to take in light of this situation.

Do not try to call the high commissioner’s office, as they are inundated with calls at this time. Furthermore, it is best to have a written record of communications.

Travel to Canada

While Canada does have a good healthcare system, there is currently no vaccine or treatment to prevent coronaviruses. Fortunately, most individuals with symptoms of the common coronavirus illness usually recover on their own within 14 days.

Should you decide to travel to Canada, you should expect increased health-screening measures, long delays at the airport and all ports of entry.

Expect that the Canadian border authorities could impose sudden control measures, such as insisting that you be quarantined and answer detailed medical questionnaire.

If you develop symptoms of coronavirus before you are already scheduled to leave, do not get on-board the flight. It is imperative that you seek medical attention immediately.

Additionally, if you experience symptoms of COVID-19 or experiencing flu-like symptoms during the flight, you MUST alert a flight attendant before you land, or notify a border services officer upon arrival. You should expect to see a quarantine officer, who will assess your symptoms and advise you of the next step.

Please act responsibly. If you do not have symptoms but believe you were exposed to COVID-19, please report this information to a Canada border services agent on arrival in Canada. The border services agent will provide instructions for you to follow.

Should you have any other issues or concerns, I recommend that you contact us via telephone directly to advise you further.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Her areas of practice are in immigration, commercial, real estate, Wills, powers of attorney and estates. Email: info@deidrepowell.com. Subject line: Immigration. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or call 613.695.8777.