PICA, police probe Haitians held in Naggo Head

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The St Catherine South police have commenced into investigations into the circumstances under which four Haitians who were held in Naggo Head, Portmore, travelled to Jamaica.

The four men were held in an intelligence-led operation, said Senior Superintendent of Police Clive Blair, commander of the St Catherine South Division.

Pressed on whether the investigation would probe whether any of the Haitians were possibly involved in drug-for-guns smuggling, Blair said the probe was in its infancy.

"The investigation will be a fulsome one, which includes all possible breaches of the law. We cannot divulge more at this point," Blair told The Gleaner on Sunday.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Andrew Wynter, said that his organisation would be involved in the probe.

"The police have informed us about the capture of four men. We will be sending personnel there tomorrow to get more information on the matter," Wynter said.

Jamaica's southern border is a key node in the trans-shipment route of smugglers who traffic guns on to the island's shores in exchange for firearms.

There are approximately 145 informal ports in Jamaica.

The location of the Haitians has not been disclosed by the police.

The St Catherine Health Department also acknowledged its interest in the detention of the men.

"We have received a report earlier and did the desirable thing in recommending that they be held at a facility until they are examined by the doctors," Chief Public Health Inspector Grayson Hutchinson said.

Calls to Dr Francia Prosper-Chen, medical officer of health for St Catherine, went to voicemail.

