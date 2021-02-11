Charles Jr: 42 prosecutions and 27 convictions for breaches of plastic ban

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that 42 prosecutions and 27 convictions have been effected for breaches of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Plastic Packaging Materials Prohibition) Order, 2018, since the institution of the ban on select categories of single-use plastics two years ago.

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, during the House of Representatives sitting on Tuesday.

On January 1, 2019, the Government commenced the first of three phases of the ban, which is governed by two Ministerial Orders promulgated under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) Act, and the Trade Act.

Charles informed that, to date, the ban has been supported by an intense public education and awareness campaign led by NEPA, which will now be revitalised to support phase three of the ban.

The Agency has expended approximately $45 million over the last three years on heightening public education and awareness in facilitating behaviour change, he further indicated.

Charles advised that NEPA, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority and the Jamaica Customs Agency will continue to monitor and enforce the ban.

“I call on all stakeholders to partner with the Government in spreading the message – ‘Each One, Teach One’,” he urged.

