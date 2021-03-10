808 new COVID-19 infections, three additional deaths

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 463.

The deceased are a 66-year-old woman from St Elizabeth, a 62-year-old female from St Catherine and a 28-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

The health ministry says the three deaths were previously under investigation.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 55.

Meanwhile, there were 808 new cases with ages ranging from 14 days to 98 years, pushing the total to 28,273 with 12,934 being active.

Of the new infections, 337 are women, 434 are men and 37 cases are being investigated.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,645.

Some 277 persons are in hospital with 38 being moderately ill and 31 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 20,453 are at home.

