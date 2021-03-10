Circuit court jury trials suspended due to COVID spike

Jury trials for the Hilary Term of Circuit Courts have been suspended with immediate effect due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All persons who were summoned or bound over for jury duty have been discharged without risk of penalty and are no longer required to attend court.

Cases that qualify for bench trials and matters in which the crown and the defence agree to a bench trial will proceed during the Hilary Term.

The judiciary is urging all stakeholders to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.

