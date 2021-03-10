Gas prices up $2.50, diesel up $1.35

Gas prices will go up by $2.50 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $135.56 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $138.39.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.35 per litre to sell for $130.18.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will move up by $0.57 to sell for $134.40.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.20 to sell for $104.54.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.05 to sell for $58.98, while butane will move up by $0.20 to sell for $58.75 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

