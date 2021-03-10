Guns seized on Metcalf Street, two men arrested

Cops assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division seized two illegal guns and rounds of ammunition during a joint police-military operation on Metcalf Street, Kingston 11 on Tuesday.

Two men have been taken into custody.

The police report that about 7:40 a.m., a team was patrolling the area when gunshots were heard.

During a search of the area, a group of men was seen.

The police say the men ran into a yard and a chase ensued, during which the weapons were recovered.

They were identified as a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges and a black and brown nine millimetre pistol containing three rounds of ammunition

Two men were apprehended in relation to the seizure.

