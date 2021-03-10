How COVID-19 cases evolved in Jamaica

A year ago today, Jamaica had only one case of COVID-19.

Twelve months later, the figure has ballooned to over 27,000.

Over the period, the cases started out incrementally but as the months went by, the number of infections rose with bouts of spikes.

Despite restrictions imposed by the government and calls for personal responsibility, COVID-19 cases continue to climb day by day and month by month.

Here’s how COVID-19 infections evolved over the last year in Jamaica:

March 10, 2020 – 1 case

April 10 – 65 cases and one death

May 10 – 502 cases and eight deaths

June 10 – 753 cases and 10 deaths

August 10 – 1,023 cases and 14 deaths

September 10 – 3,511 cases and 40 deaths

October 10 – 7,718 cases and 139 deaths

November 10 – 9,581 cases and 225 deaths

December 10 -11,509 and 270 deaths

January 10, 2021 – 13,637 cases and 313 deaths

February 10 – 18,237 cases and 363 deaths

March 8 – 27,465 cases and 460

