How COVID-19 cases evolved in Jamaica
A year ago today, Jamaica had only one case of COVID-19.
Twelve months later, the figure has ballooned to over 27,000.
Over the period, the cases started out incrementally but as the months went by, the number of infections rose with bouts of spikes.
Despite restrictions imposed by the government and calls for personal responsibility, COVID-19 cases continue to climb day by day and month by month.
Here’s how COVID-19 infections evolved over the last year in Jamaica:
March 10, 2020 – 1 case
April 10 – 65 cases and one death
May 10 – 502 cases and eight deaths
June 10 – 753 cases and 10 deaths
August 10 – 1,023 cases and 14 deaths
September 10 – 3,511 cases and 40 deaths
October 10 – 7,718 cases and 139 deaths
November 10 – 9,581 cases and 225 deaths
December 10 -11,509 and 270 deaths
January 10, 2021 – 13,637 cases and 313 deaths
February 10 – 18,237 cases and 363 deaths
March 8 – 27,465 cases and 460
