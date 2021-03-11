Curfew imposed in sections of Norwood, St James

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Norwood, St James.

The security measure took effect at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

* North along Bottom Road from a bar painted in brown, continuing onto Hugga Lane to the intersection with the Hendon/Norwood Main Road.

* East along the Hendon/Norwood Main Road from the northern boundary, continuing to Columbia Square and onto Garvey Square.

* South along the Eastside Main Road from the eastern boundary to Dacatone Square, continuing approximately 200 metres along an imaginary line to the intersection with Top Road.

* West along an imaginary line about 100 metres from the southern boundary to the bar painted in brown along Bottom Road at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

